NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City are searching for a suspect who fatally shot a man in a Queens bodega.
WABC-TV reports the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Thursday at 5 De Mayo Food Market in the Elmhurst section of Queens. Police say the suspect entered the market and shot the 31-year-old victim twice in the chest before fleeing on foot.
The man was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made. An investigation continues.
___
Information from: WABC-TV, http://www.7online.com