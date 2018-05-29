KENNEBUNK, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say 40-year-old man was killed over the weekend when his moped struck a guard rail.
Authorities say the crash happened Friday night in Kennebunk. Police say a moped driven by Andrew Giles left the road and struck a guardrail. Authorities say the Arundel man was thrown from the vehicle.
He died at the scene of the crash.
Giles wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Kennebunk Police Lt. Eric O’Brien says he’s not sure if a helmet would have saved Giles’ life but he advises motorists to wear helmets while riding motorcycles, mopeds and bicycles.
The crash is under investigation.