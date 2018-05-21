LITCHFIELD, Maine (AP) — Officials say a Maine man has died after his dirt bike went off a road and struck a utility pole.

Maine State Police say 35-year-old Derek Parker, of Litchfield, was riding his off-road motorcycle near his home Sunday morning when he struck the pole and crashed into trees.

A friend found Parker when the man didn’t return from the ride.

Parker was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where he was pronounced dead. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police say no other vehicles were involved in the crash, and officials are investigating whether alcohol or speed were a factor.