LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock police say a man was killed by an off-duty officer’s gunshot last October, not as a result of a vehicle crash as he drove through a brick wall.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Friday that Lt. Michael Ford says 28-year-old James Hartsfield was killed by bullets from the weapon of officer Brittany Gunn.
Gunn was in uniform but off-duty and working security for a parking lot Oct. 7 when police say she saw Hartsfield in his vehicle and apparently drinking alcohol.
Police said she stopped the car and ordered Hartsfield out, but he drove away with Gunn in the passenger seat.
Most Read Stories
- About those bonuses? There’s now proof they’re going straight onto the national credit card | Danny Westneat
- Seattle is putting fences under its bridges to keep campers out — and some say that’s wrong
- There was a tinge of disappointment on signing day, but Huskies close strong with top 10 recruiting class
- Seattle to vacate hundreds of misdemeanor marijuana convictions, dismiss charges
- A slow period of Seahawks news is about to come to an end: Here's a look at key upcoming dates
Police say Gunn fired several times before Hartsfield crashed through the wall and landed on a city street.
Prosecutors are now reviewing the case file on the shooting.
___
Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com