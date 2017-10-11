CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a falling object at a construction site struck and killed a man in Cleveland.
Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Medical Examiner’s Office said the 56-year-old man was killed Wednesday afternoon at the site at Cleveland State University. His name wasn’t immediately released.
Gilbane Building Company is in charge of the construction site. Company spokesman Wes Cotter said a pipefitter working on the Fenn Hall renovation was struck by “a piece of material” that fell from the building shortly after 2 p.m. Cotter said he couldn’t release any other information.
Cotter says the company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, is cooperating with police and trying to determine if there are ways to prevent anything similar from happening in the future.
Police say their investigation is continuing.