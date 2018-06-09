NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — North Las Vegas police say a man was killed and two other people wounded in a shooting at an apartment.
Police say officers arriving at the scene Friday found a 33-year-old man dead and a 20-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy wounded with injuries not considered life-threatening.
No immediate arrest was made and no identities were released..
According to police, their preliminary investigation indicates the victims and suspect knew each other.
