HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey man kidnapped his boss at knifepoint and threatened to kill him because he needed money to pay child support.
The Record reports 37-year-old Luis Vasconez called his boss Thursday and pleaded for money to pay his child support. Authorities say the North Bergen man returned to work the next day brandishing a knife and forced the victim to drive to the bank to get money.
Police say Vasconez threatened to shoot his boss, telling him he had “nothing to lose.”
Authorities say the victim entered the bank and told a teller he had been kidnapped. Police were called and Vasconez was soon arrested at the scene.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Buckle up': As Mueller probe enters second year, Trump and allies go on war footing
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Indonesia’s ‘sick’ new suicide bombers: parents with their children VIEW
- Watchdog: EPA's Pruitt demanded 24/7 armed security on Day 1
Vasconez faces multiple charges including kidnapping and weapons possession. It wasn’t known Tuesday if he’s retained an attorney.
___
Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com