NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, say they have arrested two men and are looking for two others following a kidnapping in which the victim fought back by stabbing in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Police said two of the four men suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds on Monday. Separately, they found another man covered in blood who said he had been held against his will by a group of men and had to fight his way out of an apartment.

Two men were arrested Wednesday and charged with kidnapping. It wasn’t immediately known if they had lawyers.