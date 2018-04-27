ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested a 34-year-old Florida man after people at a park saw him kicking swans in the head.
An arrest reports says police were called Thursday morning to Orlando’s Lake Eola Park, which is known for its swans and swan-shaped paddle boats.
Multiple people told officers they saw Rocco Joseph Mantella kicking swans “as hard as possible” as he appeared to practice karate.
The report says Mantella also kicked a sleeping duck.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'The real Bill Cosby': Comedian convicted of sexual assault VIEW
- A lynching memorial is opening in Alabama. The country has never seen anything like it VIEW
- Mormon church kicks out man who supervised young women
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
The Orlando Sentinel reports one witness told investigators Mantella appeared to laugh when he saw her reaction.
Mantella was arrested on a cruelty to animals charge and remained in the Orange County Jail on Friday. Jail records don’t list a lawyer for him.