NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says a suspected shoplifter jumped through a window of a Times Square comic book store in an attempt to escape security guards.
Police say the man ran around the inside of Midtown Comics Tuesday afternoon before jumping through a window and falling two stories.
Witnesses say the bruised and bloodied man tried to crawl away, but was taken into custody. He’s being treated for his injuries at an area hospital.
The comic book store says police are investigating and its staff is safe.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit explains comments directed at UW: 'This was not me backhanding Chris Petersen'
- At least 10 dead as fires rage in California wine country VIEW
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured
The NYPD says charges are pending.