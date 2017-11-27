Share story

By
The Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police say a 35-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his fiancee initially told police she was shot when several men accosted the couple on a walking track.

Ryan Secor was jailed after being arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in 41-year-old Mary Blankenship’s death.

Sgt. Pete Dugan says officers responding to a shooting report Saturday night found Blankenship wounded. She died Sunday at a hospital.

Dugan says Secor told police Blankenship was shot after several men approached the couple and asked for cigarettes.

Secor was arrested Sunday after detectives returned to the scene and found Secor nearby.

Dugan says Secor had a handgun of the caliber used in the shooting and that Secor said he accidentally shot Blankenship and made up the story about the group of men.

