ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a northeast Albuquerque apartment complex.

Albuquerque police say one man was killed and they still are searching for a suspect.

They say officers responded to a shots fired call at the Jefferson Crossing Apartments early Saturday.

Police say the man died at the scene and detectives sealed at least one vehicle for evidence.

The name of the victim is being withheld until his relatives are notified.