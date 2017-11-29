PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A couple’s late-night argument near Drexel University in Philadelphia took a deadly turn when a random man intervened in their fight and fatally shot the boyfriend.
Philadelphia police say the victim was pronounced dead just before midnight Tuesday and that they have a man in custody.
The shooting happened near one of the college’s student housing complexes, but authorities say none of the people involved were Drexel students.
A police lieutenant says that the shooter didn’t know the couple and that he shot the victim three times.
An investigation is ongoing.