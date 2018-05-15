METHUEN, Mass. (AP) — A man has been injured by what police call a “fireball” while trying to blow up an old vehicle in Massachusetts.

NBC 10 Boston reports the explosion happened shortly after 5 p.m. when an unidentified man tried to blow up an old bus on his property in Methuen.

Police say a “fireball” erupted from the vehicle. A bomb squad and hazmat team searched the area for the man, and found him with burns to his face and head. He was transported to an area hospital. The severity of his injuries is unknown.

State police are investigating why the man tried to blow up the bus.

Officials say there is no danger to the surrounding community.