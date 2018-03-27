SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man in Syracuse.
WSTM-TV reports Syracuse police responded to a call Tuesday about a stabbing in the city’s south side section. Police say they found a 34-year-old man who had been stabbed in his hands and wrists.
The victim was taken to Upstate University Hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
No arrests have been made. An investigation continues.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case VIEW
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- 4 takeaways from Stormy Daniels' '60 Minutes' interview
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
___
Information from: WSTM-TV, http://www.wstm.com