SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man in Syracuse.

WSTM-TV reports Syracuse police responded to a call Tuesday about a stabbing in the city’s south side section. Police say they found a 34-year-old man who had been stabbed in his hands and wrists.

The victim was taken to Upstate University Hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made. An investigation continues.

___

Information from: WSTM-TV, http://www.wstm.com