BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Police in upstate New York continue to investigate a shooting that left a man injured over the weekend.
WKBW-TV reports the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in Buffalo. Police say a 25-year-old man was shot in the leg.
The victim was treated and released from Erie County Medical Center.
No arrests have been made.

Information from: WKBW-TV, http://www.wkbw.com