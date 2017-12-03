MILLVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey continue to investigate a shooting that left a man injured over the weekend.
The Press of Atlantic City reports the shooting happened around 6:45 a.m. Sunday in Millville. Police say a man was shot near the Oakview Apartments.
The victim was treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.
No arrests have been made.
Information from: The Press of Atlantic City (N.J.), http://www.pressofatlanticcity.com