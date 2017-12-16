NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Newport News Police say a man faces life-threatening injuries after being shot by a police officer.

Police said the 33-year-old man, who has not been identified, fled a traffic stop on foot Saturday around noon. The man was pulled over for not having a front license plate on his vehicle, police said.

After a foot chase, the officer caught up to man and then shot him, according to a police statement. A firearm belonging to the man was found near the scene, police said. The man was transported to a local hospital.

No further details about what may have caused the shooting were immediately released.

The officer was not injured.