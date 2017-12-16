NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Newport News Police say a man faces life-threatening injuries after being shot by a police officer.
Police said the 33-year-old man, who has not been identified, fled a traffic stop on foot Saturday around noon. The man was pulled over for not having a front license plate on his vehicle, police said.
After a foot chase, the officer caught up to man and then shot him, according to a police statement. A firearm belonging to the man was found near the scene, police said. The man was transported to a local hospital.
No further details about what may have caused the shooting were immediately released.
Most Read Stories
- CDC gets list of forbidden terms, including: ‘fetus,’ ‘transgender,’ ‘diversity’
- Men caught in Bellevue prostitution stings let off because cops’ cameras mistakenly recorded audio
- Top recruit Marquis Spiker headlines Huskies’ highly rated wide receiver class
- Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams: national media predictions
- Take a last look as Rainier Square tumbles down; second-tallest building in Seattle will rise there | Seattle Sketcher
The officer was not injured.