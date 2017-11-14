Share story

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a man has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Manhattan overnight.

Authorities say the crash happened around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday near Union Square. Police say the 34-year-old man was in a crosswalk when he was struck by an SUV that was turning.

The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate.

