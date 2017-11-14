NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a man has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Manhattan overnight.
Authorities say the crash happened around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday near Union Square. Police say the 34-year-old man was in a crosswalk when he was struck by an SUV that was turning.
The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.
Police continue to investigate.
