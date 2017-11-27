PROVO, Utah (AP) — Provo police say a 39-year-old man was left seriously injured after he was attacked at a park.

The Daily Herald reports Michael Hanson suffered stabbing injuries and lacerations to his face and head during the Sunday attack at Exchange Park.

Provo police Lt. Brian Taylor says Hanson was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Police believe Hanson may have been attacked while he was sleeping in the park afterhours.

They are not sure who attacked Hanson and for what reason.

Taylor says Hanson’s condition was stabilized, but police have yet to interview him.

