CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia say a man driving a stolen vehicle was killed when he crossed the center line and struck another vehicle in Charleston.
Kanawha County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brian Humphreys says in a news release that 20-year-old Joseph William Dustin of St. Albans was pronounced dead at a hospital on Tuesday.
The statement says the driver of the other vehicle was being treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries.
An autopsy on Dustin is planned and the accident remains under investigation.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks broadcaster and former Husky star Warren Moon sued for sexual harassment
- Neil deGrasse Tyson responds, says Seahawks' lateral was just the 'Galilean transformation'
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s beloved 13 Coins
- Redhook brewery site in Woodinville sells for $24.5M
- America’s hippest city is Vancouver, Washington?
The statement says the vehicle Dustin was driving was reported stolen to Nitro police on Dec. 4.