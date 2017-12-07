CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia say a man driving a stolen vehicle was killed when he crossed the center line and struck another vehicle in Charleston.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brian Humphreys says in a news release that 20-year-old Joseph William Dustin of St. Albans was pronounced dead at a hospital on Tuesday.

The statement says the driver of the other vehicle was being treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries.

An autopsy on Dustin is planned and the accident remains under investigation.

The statement says the vehicle Dustin was driving was reported stolen to Nitro police on Dec. 4.