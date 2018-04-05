INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say an Indianapolis man who allegedly led officers on a pursuit that ended with a deadly crash was under police surveillance just before that chase.

State Police say a trooper and others were watching 37-year-old Mark Padgett when he was allegedly involved in a drug transaction Tuesday.

Police say Padgett drove off when officers tried to stop him a short time later and led them on a four-minute pursuit that ended when his speeding car hit two other vehicles in an intersection.

Padgett’s passenger, 32-year-old Michael Ramsey, was killed and four people in the two other vehicles were injured.

Padgett remains hospitalized with broken bones. He was wanted on an outstanding theft warrant and now faces preliminary charges that include resisting law enforcement resulting in death and reckless homicide.