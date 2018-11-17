BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A 42-year-old man authorities say yelled obscenities at Boise High School students is facing a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace.

Boise police in a news release say James Van Camp was taken into custody Friday afternoon. Witnesses report that Van Camp was behaving strangely near students.

Police say Van Camp approached the students as they returned from their lunch hour.

The high school had students shelter in place while police searched for and located Van Camp.

He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Ada County Jail.

It’s not clear from online records if Van Camp has an attorney.