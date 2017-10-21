Share story

By
The Associated Press

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (AP) — A man has pleaded no contest to a charge alleging he impersonated a state social worker while trying to sign out a female student from a Rhode Island high school.

Court records show 26-year-old Armando Hernandez, of Providence, entered the plea Friday to a misdemeanor charge of impersonating a public officer. He received a year of probation.

Portsmouth police Lt. Michael Arnold tells WPRI-TV Hernandez went to Portsmouth High School last Friday and tried to sign the student out, telling a school employee that he was a social worker with the Department of Children, Youth and Families.

The school refused to release the student to him and notified police.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Arnold says Hernandez later admitted he was an Uber driver and that the student had contacted him for a ride.

The Associated Press