NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are searching for a man who they say jumped a subway turnstile and pushed a police officer.
WCBS-TV reports the assault occurred around 12:35 p.m. Tuesday at the Queens Plaza N and R train station in Queens. Police say a female officer stopped a man who had hopped a turnstile. Officials say when the officer began talking to the man, he pushed her down and fled.
The officer chased the suspect but he managed to get on a train.
Authorities say the officer was treated for injuries to her back and hand.
Police have released a surveillance image on the suspect.
An investigation continues.
___
Information from: WCBS-TV, http://www.cbs2ny.com