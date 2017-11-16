NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are searching for a man who they say jumped a subway turnstile and pushed a police officer.

WCBS-TV reports the assault occurred around 12:35 p.m. Tuesday at the Queens Plaza N and R train station in Queens. Police say a female officer stopped a man who had hopped a turnstile. Officials say when the officer began talking to the man, he pushed her down and fled.

The officer chased the suspect but he managed to get on a train.

Authorities say the officer was treated for injuries to her back and hand.

Police have released a surveillance image on the suspect.

An investigation continues.

