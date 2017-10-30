CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a man intentionally got himself arrested for shoplifting so he could participate in a drug smuggling scheme in a New Mexico jail.
The Eastern New Mexico News reports Kelby Spain was charged last week for conspiracy to commit bringing contraband into the Curry County jail.
But authorities say the 23-year-old Spain’s plot began earlier this month. According to police, Spain was released from jail on Oct. 3 in connection with drug and robbery charges only to get arrested two hours later.
A convenient store employee told officers Spain had “walked into the store to the beer aisle, picked up a Bud Light, told her to call the cops, then walked outside.”
Most Read Stories
- Russell Wilson outduels Deshaun Watson as Seahawks come away with thrilling 41-38 win over Texans
- Analysis | Three impressions from Arizona's 58-37 upset of 15th-ranked WSU
- Analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' wild 41-38 win over the Houston Texans
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Telling his teammates, ‘Have no fear,’ Seattle’s Russell Wilson finishes one of his finest hours | Larry Stone
Authorities later found marijuana on Spain while in jail.
Spain has not been assigned an attorney.
___
Information from: The Eastern New Mexico News, http://www.easternnewmexiconews.com