CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a man intentionally got himself arrested for shoplifting so he could participate in a drug smuggling scheme in a New Mexico jail.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports Kelby Spain was charged last week for conspiracy to commit bringing contraband into the Curry County jail.

But authorities say the 23-year-old Spain’s plot began earlier this month. According to police, Spain was released from jail on Oct. 3 in connection with drug and robbery charges only to get arrested two hours later.

A convenient store employee told officers Spain had “walked into the store to the beer aisle, picked up a Bud Light, told her to call the cops, then walked outside.”

Authorities later found marijuana on Spain while in jail.

Spain has not been assigned an attorney.

___

Information from: The Eastern New Mexico News, http://www.easternnewmexiconews.com