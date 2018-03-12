PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police say a man stole an EMS vehicle parked outside of a Pittsburgh sports arena and crashed into another vehicle.

Records show the paramedic parked outside of PPG Paints Arena around 11:50 p.m. Saturday while responding to an emergency inside the building.

A woman staying at a nearby hotel says she saw a man standing suspiciously near the vehicle and began filming him on her phone. The woman and another person gasp in shock in the video as the man gets into the vehicle and drives away.

Police traced the vehicle to an intersection, where they say the man crashed into a SUV. Two people inside the SUV have been hospitalized and are reported in stable condition.

Police have charged the suspect with DUI, reckless endangerment and theft.