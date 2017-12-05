LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man found dead in a roll-off container at a northeast Ohio construction landfill killed himself, possibly weeks before his remains were found.
The body was discovered Friday at the Trumbull County landfill as a driver prepared to unload debris hauled from a construction site in Ravenna.
Lordstown Police Chief Brent Milhoan tells The Vindicator in Youngstown that authorities believe the man traveled to the site after leaving a medical facility in Ravenna. The container was at the construction site for over a month before it was removed.
The coroner’s office has determined that the 45-year-old Mogadore man hanged himself. The death was ruled a suicide.
___
Information from: The Vindicator, http://www.vindy.com