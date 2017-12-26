NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Police say a 76-year-old man was fatally shot in New Orleans on Christmas night.
New Orleans Police told NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune that the body of the man was found at 11:45 p.m. Monday inside a home. Police say the man was shot more than once and pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the man has not been released.
Police are still investigation the incident and gathering evidence to determine the motive and possible suspect.
