INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a man found dead in a parking lot outside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was from Illinois.
The Speedway Police Department identified the man Tuesday as 38-year-old Adam Melchi of Plano, Illinois.
Police say his body was found in a tent Monday, a day after the Indianapolis 500.
The results of an autopsy have not yet been released. Police say they don’t believe the death to be suspicious in nature.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pompeii: New find shows man crushed trying to flee eruption in 79 A.D. VIEW
- FBI: Reboot your router to stop Russia-linked malware
- Retired English teacher corrects a White House letter and sends it back
- France: Macron rewards migrant hero who saved dangling child WATCH
- ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet