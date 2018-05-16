QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say a man has been found dead in Quay County and it appears to be a suicide.

They say officers went to a property Wednesday morning to serve an arrest warrant stemming from a domestic dispute between a man and woman.

When police arrived at the scene, they reported finding the man dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

State Police say the body has been taken to the county medical investigator for an autopsy.

They say the man’s name is being withheld until positive identification can be made.

State Police say the incident remains under investigation.