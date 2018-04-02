ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Police say a Kentucky man believed to be high on meth had punched, kicked and taken a Taser from arresting officers.

News outlets report Elizabethtown police arrested 23-year-old Kevin Carter at an apartment complex early Sunday.

Officer John Thomas says police were called out to the apartments for a report of a man starting a fight with someone in the parking lot.

Thomas says Carter climbed into his apartment’s window when officers arrived and opened the front door before an officer could knock. Carter became agitated and ran away before struggling with the officers.

Carter is charged with several offenses including assault of a police officer and disarming a peace officer. He is being held on a $5,000 cash bond, and it is unclear if he has a lawyer.