MASTIC, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island have arrested a man who they say fled from officers and crashed into three patrol cars.

Suffolk County Police say they spotted 20-year-old Robert Noon driving erratically in an SUV around 12:40 a.m. Sunday in Mastic. Authorities say when police tried to pull the Mastic man over, he fled.

Authorities say Noon drove toward a dead-end street when he turned and crashed into three police cars. Police say Noon continued driving before he lost control of the SUV, crashed into a utility pole and fled on foot. Police then apprehended Noon.

No one was injured.

Noon has been charged with multiple offenses including reckless endangerment, fleeing a police officer and driving with a suspended license. It’s unclear if Noon has an attorney.