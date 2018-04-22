MEYERSDALE, Pa. (AP) — State police say a man believed to have fired scores of rounds into a Pennsylvania hunting cabin before fleeing has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police in Somerset County say Donald Smodic, of Apollo, was drinking in the Larimer Township cabin with a friend but left early Saturday after a brief altercation.
Police say he began loading his vehicle with his belongings, which included two semi-automatic long guns and ammunition, but then removed the firearms, loaded them and began shooting into the cabin.
Police say Smodic fired about 121 rounds into the cabin at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The other man was inside but wasn’t injured.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Former Mariners reliever Danny Farquhar 'stable but in critical condition' after passing out in dugout
- UPDATE: Throw out romaine lettuce from SW Arizona, CDC warns as E. coli spreads
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Scott Pruitt before the EPA: Fancy homes, a shell company and friends with money
- Verne Troyer, Mini-Me from ‘Austin Powers’ films, has died
Smodic was later found dead in Salem Township, Westmoreland County, of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The case remains under investigation.