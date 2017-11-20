ELLINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A 22-year-old Connecticut man is facing multiple charges after police say he drunkenly fired more than 30 rounds at a speed limit sign.
Police were called to the scene in Ellington around 10:30 p.m. Saturday after several residents called 911 to report hearing gunfire.
Police say the man was walking home after a night of drinking at a friend’s house when he decided to shoot at the sign. Authorities say the man fired 11 rounds from a shotgun, 17 rounds from a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson and 6 rounds from a Smith and Wesson .357 revolver.
The man has been charged with unlawful discharge of firearms, illegal carrying of a firearm under the influence, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.
He is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 27.