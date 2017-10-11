JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been fatally stabbed outside a Mississippi home.
News outlets report that Jackson police discovered 36-year-old Jason Madison with multiple stab wounds on Monday shortly before 7:30 p.m.
Jackson police Sgt. Roderick Holmes told WLBT-TV that Madison was found outside the home.
The homicide investigation hasn’t identified any suspects or witnesses.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit explains comments directed at UW: 'This was not me backhanding Chris Petersen'
- Why are Seattle rents so high? Is it a good time to sell? Answers to your questions about the crazy housing market
- Man accused of igniting brawl on Seattle-to-Beijing flight to be released from custody
- The Pac-12 did Washington no favors with the schedule, and that was a mistake
Further details haven’t been released.