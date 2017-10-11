JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been fatally stabbed outside a Mississippi home.

News outlets report that Jackson police discovered 36-year-old Jason Madison with multiple stab wounds on Monday shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Jackson police Sgt. Roderick Holmes told WLBT-TV that Madison was found outside the home.

The homicide investigation hasn’t identified any suspects or witnesses.

Further details haven’t been released.