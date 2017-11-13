PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police say a man was fatally stabbed after a “family dispute” in Rhode Island.
Officers responded to the stabbing in Providence around 11 p.m. Friday. Police say the victim, 32-year-old Charles Martinez, was stabbed multiple times. A 28-year-old man was arrested at the scene and charged with murder.
A neighbor tells WJAR-TV Martinez had been in a relationship with the suspect’s sister who lives at the home.
The suspect is currently being held at the Adult Correctional Institution pending a court arraignment.
