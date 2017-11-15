BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say a 41-year-old Baltimore bartender was fatally shot resisting a robbery outside a convenience store.
News outlets report Alex Wroblewski had gone to a Royal Farms early Tuesday morning after work to buy milk and cookies, and was shot in the stomach shortly after leaving the store. He died at the hospital.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis says the suspect and the victim had both been customers inside the store. Chief police spokesman T.J. Smith says police are searching for three persons of interest — a woman they believe drove two men, one of whom pulled the trigger.
Smith says Wroblewski put up some sort of struggle.
Wroblewski was a Locust Point native who worked at the Rowhouse Grille. News outlets described him as well known in South Baltimore.