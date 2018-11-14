FORT CHISWELL, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed and a sheriff’s deputy was seriously wounded in a shootout at a Virginia bus station.
Virginia State Police said in a news release that troopers and Wythe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at a Fort Chiswell hotel Wednesday. When a deputy and trooper approached a suspect at a nearby Greyhound station, police say he fired at them and they returned fire.
Police say the man died and the deputy’s injuries aren’t life-threatening.
Sheriff Keith Dunagan says Deputy Jacob Goins, who’s white, wasn’t wearing his body camera since it wasn’t charged when his shift began. Virginia troopers don’t wear body cameras.
Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller says the man killed was black, and authorities are working to identify him.