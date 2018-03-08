KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Klamath Falls police arrested a woman who they say fatally shot a man at a home north of downtown.
Chief Dave Henslee tells the Herald and News that the woman called 9-1-1 Wednesday afternoon to report she had just shot a man. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the torso, and couldn’t be saved by responding officers.
The circumstances that led to the shooting have not been released.
Information from: Herald and News, http://www.heraldandnews.com