NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says a 23-year-old man has been fatally shot moments after he stepped outside of his grandmother’s home.

The Daily News reports an unidentified gunman opened fire on Shaquill Banks in front of his grandmother’s Brooklyn apartment building late Wednesday night. Responding officers found him unconscious and unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his chest and torso.

Banks was rushed to a hospital where he died early Thursday.

The NYPD says it hasn’t made any arrests at this time. The investigation is continuing.