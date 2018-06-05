Share story

By
The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man has been found fatally shot at a Phoenix apartment.

Phoenix police identify the victim as 30-year-old Disean Russell.

They say officers responded to an apartment near Interstate 17 and Indian School Road around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in response to a report of shots fired.

Russell was found on the floor of the apartment with an apparent gunshot injury.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Phoenix Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting and have a description of the getaway vehicle from witnesses.

The Associated Press