YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old man has died after being shot while trying to rob a man and his son during a meeting to purportedly sell them a cellphone in Youngstown.
The dead man has been identified as Tyler Kitchen. Police say he was shot by the father during the attempted robbery Saturday night and later died at a hospital.
Police say Kitchen pulled a handgun and tried to grab the father’s cellphone, prompting the father to pull out a handgun and shoot him. The father has a concealed carry permit.
Police say Kitchen has been linked to two similar robberies last week.
No charges have been filed against the 54-year-old father or his 18-year-old son.