HOUSTON (AP) — A suburban Houston officer has fatally shot a man who police say pulled a gun during a traffic stop.
The Pasadena Police Department says that when the man was pulled over Thursday afternoon after driving past a stop sign, he allegedly got out and brandished a weapon at the officer.
The officer then fired his gun at the driver, killing him.
Police say they are still investigating why the driver allegedly pulled a gun on the officer.
The driver’s name was not immediately released by police.