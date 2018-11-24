OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting a woman in a north Florida Walmart store on Saturday afternoon is being hospitalized due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Ocala police said in a Facebook post that the suspected shooter was in custody and still alive late Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred during an apparent domestic dispute in the garden section of a Walmart store in Ocala, which is north of Orlando along Interstate 75.

After being shot, the 30-year-old woman screamed for help and employees called 911 and also attempted to intervene.

Colleen Wade told the Ocala Star-Banner she heard a crashing sound and turned down an aisle in the garden section where she saw a man standing over a woman firing shots. He calmly left the store and rode away on a bicycle, Wade said.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Police have not released the names of the man or the woman, pending notification of her family.

Police say no one else was injured.

No further details were immediately available.