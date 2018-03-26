LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police say a man has fatally shot a woman at a mid-Michigan fabric store before turning a handgun on himself.
Lansing Township Police Chief Adam Kline said the man went to the store about 4:20 p.m. Monday to speak with a female employee with whom he had a prior relationship.
Kline says a heated argument developed and the man pulled out a handgun and shot the woman several times. He then shot himself in the head. Both died at the scene. Kline didn’t disclose how many shots were fired.
The Lansing State Journal reports Kline said the woman was 26 and the man was 30. Their names haven’t been released.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case VIEW
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
- Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
- Dreamliner flies from Australia to U.K. in 17 hours
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
___
Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com