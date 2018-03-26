LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police say a man has fatally shot a woman at a mid-Michigan fabric store before turning a handgun on himself.

Lansing Township Police Chief Adam Kline said the man went to the store about 4:20 p.m. Monday to speak with a female employee with whom he had a prior relationship.

Kline says a heated argument developed and the man pulled out a handgun and shot the woman several times. He then shot himself in the head. Both died at the scene. Kline didn’t disclose how many shots were fired.

The Lansing State Journal reports Kline said the woman was 26 and the man was 30. Their names haven’t been released.

