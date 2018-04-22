MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Police in Middleton say a man was fatally injured when his own vehicle rolled over him.

Officers were called early Sunday to the Middleton Sport Bowl about a pedestrian hit by a car in the parking lot.

Police say a 26-year-old Madison man was brought to UW-Hospital. He later died from his injuries at the hospital.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the man had parked his vehicle in the parking lot and got out, but it began to roll backward. Police say when he tried to stop the vehicle, he was partially run over.