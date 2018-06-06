Share story

By
The Associated Press

WESTPORT, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts police say a Rhode Island mechanic faked repairs to a town’s firetruck and pocketed the $15,000 in repair fees.

Westport police say 32-year-old Thomas Reardon turned himself in Tuesday to face a charge of larceny by false pretenses.

The Westport Fire Department had hired the South Kingstown, Rhode Island, man to repair a firetruck that had been damaged while responding to an emergency call in August 2017.

Police say Reardon picked up the truck and returned it weeks later saying it was fixed. A few days later, crew members noticed the truck was leaking water worse than it was before the repairs.

Police say Reardon told firefighters that he didn’t repair the truck, and instead covered rusty bolts with spray paint.

He could not be reached for comment.

