MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a man driving erratically rear-ended an officer’s cruiser and was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

Police in Manchester say Sgt. Brian Cosio was unable to move his car before it was struck early Sunday. He called for backup as he checked on the driver. No injuries were reported and the damaged cruiser was towed from the scene.

Police arrested 30-year-old Matthew Krahling, of Manchester. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 27. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer and a phone number couldn’t be found for him.