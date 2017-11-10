ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Police in Rochester say a driver was drunk when he ran a stop sign and hit an officer’s squad car.

WHAM-TV reports the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday when a 60-year-old man failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a squad car. Police say the officer was treated for minor injuries at a hospital.

Officials say both vehicles were damaged in the crash.

The man has been charged with DWI.

